Jharkhand High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Dhanbad Fire Tragedy

The Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognizance of the Dhanbad fire tragedy in which 14 people were charred to death on Tuesday evening.

The court, while referring to news reports, took cognizance of the fire tragedy. The case will be heard again on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, a massive fire broke out at a residential apartment in Dhanbad which killed 14 people including 10 women, three men and one child while injuring several 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the dead.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the family members of those the persons who lost their lives in Dhanbad fire.

The Jharkhand CM said that instructions have been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the people injured in the accident.