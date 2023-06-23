Assam: Gang Involved in Looting Goods During Transit From Railway Station Busted

Furthermore, based on actionable intelligence, a Hyundai vehicle with registration number NL-05-Y-751 was intercepted at Jorabat. The vehicle was found to contain suspected heroin weighing approximately 132.7 grams, concealed within 2 soap boxes, 8 plastic containers, and 6 eye kajal boxes. Additionally, 2.122 kilograms of ganja were also discovered, divided into 53 small plastic packets.