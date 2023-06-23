Assam: Gang Involved in Looting Goods During Transit From Railway Station Busted

A CGPD team from Panbazar Police Station, with support from Hajo Police, busted a gang of thugs who looted goods while in transit from the Railway station.
According to the police, a technical analysis led to the arrest of three thugs identified as Mohammad Ismile Ali alias Boga (26), Mohammad Laskar Ali (32), both from Hajo, and Mohammad Afzal Ali (29) of Sualkuchi.
The police during the investigation recovered one two-wheeler (bearing registration number-AS25 S 3606) used during theft, cartons of Pan Masala worth Rs 18,000, 12 helmets, 4 LG TVs from their possession. Further legal action initiated.
Meanwhile, in another successful operation, a team from the CGPD (City General Police Department) conducted raids at Rail line Bhootnath and Manipuri Basti of Guwahati, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in criminal activities.
The individuals have been identified as Nabiraj Hussain (35), Biki Shah (37), and M Rajesh Singh (53).
During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered a significant amount of illicit substances from the suspects' possession. The seizure included 23 vials containing 36 grams of heroin, as well as 2 laptops, 1 tablet, 18 mobile phones, 1 mini camera, Rs 1710 in cash, and demonetized notes amounting to Rs 1500.
Furthermore, based on actionable intelligence, a Hyundai vehicle with registration number NL-05-Y-751 was intercepted at Jorabat. The vehicle was found to contain suspected heroin weighing approximately 132.7 grams, concealed within 2 soap boxes, 8 plastic containers, and 6 eye kajal boxes. Additionally, 2.122 kilograms of ganja were also discovered, divided into 53 small plastic packets.
The driver of the intercepted vehicle was identified as Bhim Bahadur Sunar, aged 39, and the son of the late Kabiraj Sunar. He hails from 3rd mile Riatsohkhlur village, Rilbong Shillong Police Station, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.