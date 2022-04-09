Assam: Gang Of Car-Lifters Busted, 8 Held

A team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station have busted a six-member gang of car lifters and recovered a stolen Bolero pickup van from their possession.

Police said that vehicle was stolen in the early hours of March 7, 2022 from Jorabat. After a painstaking investigation, the stolen vehicle was recovered today from Nongstoin at West Khasi Hills with the help of Meghalaya police.

The case was filed, investigated and resolved after a thorough and scientific investigation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Narayan Das (46) of West Bengal, Bikash Sarkar (39), of West Bengal, Biki Dutta@Bijay (34) of Jorhat, Mithu Chanda (34) of Golaghat, Sambhu Dhar (34) of Golaghat, Ripan Dutta (44) of est Bengal.

Two receivers of the car were also arrested in connection to it. They were identified as Samborlong Sawkmie (31) of West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya and Shanstor Nungbet (26) of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

On 7 March, the owner of the Bolero Pick Up van and the driver interacted and fixed a deal with two unknown persons at Lokhora in Guwahati to transport goods from Nagaon to Guwahati once they return from Shillong.

At around 11:40 PM on the same day, the two parties met at Jorabat where they decided to go to Nagaon early morning next day. However, the driver of the van was found senseless at a Hotel in Jorabat the next morning and the vehicle was missing.

The movement of the Bolero was traced over time and then simultaneous raids were conducted in Guwahati, Khatkhati and Golaghat, followed by Nogstoin in Meghalaya over the last 4 days.

Along with the stolen Bolero pickup, a Ford EcoSport was also recovered from the location which was used to commit the crime.

Further investigation is on to recover other stolen vehicles.

