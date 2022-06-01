Assam: Gang Of Car Lifters Nabbed In Barpeta

Assam police on Wednesday busted a gang of car lifters in Barpeta district.

Five gang members were arrested in connection to it. They have been identified as Mahibul Islam, Baharul Islam, Mafizul Islam, Iman Ali Sheikh and Sagar Ali.

Police also recovered a stolen Bolero pick up van from their possession.

The Bolero pickup van bearing registration number ‘AS 16 AC 2812’ was reportedly stolen from Kokrajhar in May.

Earlier last month, a member of an inter-state car thief gang was arrested by Guwahati police from Basistha-Beltola main road.

According to sources, the thief successfully broke in a parked Bolero vehicle using sophisticated hijacking equipment, but was spotted by the vehicle owner in the nick of time.

The owner then ran towards the vehicle and was able to nab the thief before he could speed away.

The car thief, identified as Hiten Narzary, is a resident of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

