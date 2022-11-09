Assam Shocker: 13-Year-Old Minor Girl Gangraped, Filmed; Six Teenage Boys Held

In a shocker from Assam, a total of six teenage boys were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old minor girl in Karimganj district.

According to reports, the incident took place under the limits of Ramkrishna Nagar police station in Southern Assam.

The Officer-in-Charge of Ramkrishna Nagar police station, Nilovjyoti Nath, informed that a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered on Monday, a few days after the incident took place.

"The incident happened five-six days before and the family members of the victim complained about it on November 7. Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused six teenage boys on Tuesday," Nath said adding that the arrested boys have been produced before the court.

He further said that the victim as well as the accused persons, all aged between 13 to 15 years belonged to the families of tea garden workers in the Ramkrishna Nagar area.

"We have produced the accused before the court and sent them to the observation room because all of them are minors and aged below 18 years. Our investigation is underway," he added.

Moreover, the police also seized the mobile phone of one of the accused as proof of the offense, as he had recorded the entire crime incident and shared it with others.

Further investigation is on.