Asian Boxing Championship: Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa In Quest For Gold

A total of 12 Indians will aim to seal their berths in the final as they contest the semifinal bouts at 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The semi-final bouts for the women's category will kick off on Wednesday and will be followed by the men's semis on Thursday, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) who is contesting in this weight category at an international tournament for the first time will take on Seong Suyeon of the Republic of Korea in her semi-finals bout.

Alongside Lovlina, the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg) will be up against Uranbileg Shinetsetseg of Mongolia while competition debutant Preeti (57kg) will be involved in a tough matchup against the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Irie Sena of Japan.

The other four women in semifinal action will be Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg), Ankushita Boro (75kg), and Minakshi (52kg).

In the men's category, Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) who became the most decorated Asian Champion in history after ensuring his 6th medal in the competition, will face two-time Asian Championships medalist Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan.