Ganja Worth Rs 1.64 Cr Seized During Raid at Assam-Tripura Border; Two Apprehended

In a significant development, a successful police raid was conducted on the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj, resulting in the seizure of ganja worth approximately Rs 1.64 crore.

The contraband was intercepted at the Churaibari checkpoint, and it was discovered inside a truck bearing the license plate number TR-01-AU-1701.

The total weight of the seized ganja amounted to a staggering 1,640 kilograms.

Law enforcement officials wasted no time in apprehending the individuals responsible, as the truck driver, Fazir Ali, and his co-driver, Rakesh Ghazi, were promptly arrested.

This operation marks a significant blow to the illegal drug trade in the region and highlights the authorities' commitment to combatting such criminal activities.

