Assam: Ganja Smuggler Injured in Police Firing in Kokrajhar

A ganja smuggler has been injured in a police firing in Kokrajhar in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The encounter took place at Bikhmuri in Kokrajhar. the injured smuggler has been identified as Mukesh Kumar who is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kokrajhar police acting on specific inputs intercepted a Scorpio car at Karigaon and arrested three ganja smugglers.

Mukesh Kumar was one among the arrested smugglers.

The other two arrested smugglers are Husanur Rahman and Mithun Miah who are residents of Mankachar.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered 41 packets of suspected ganja sealed inside a compartment underneath the seat of the vehicle.

“The seized ganja weighs approximately 93 kilo grams. The ganja was transported from Tripura to Bihar,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, the injured smuggler has been shifted to the RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar.

