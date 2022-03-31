Congress Leaders Stage Nationwide Protest against Fuel Price Rise

Senior congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with congress MLAs staged a protest on Thursday at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday against the rise in fuel prices across the country in the last 10 days.

Senior congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge amd Abhishek Singhvi also participated in the protests holding placards with slogans and shouting 'Rollback fuel price hike'.

Demonstrating his protest, Rahul Gandhi said, "In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have increased nine times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. The Congress is holding nationwide protests on this issue today."

"Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding nationwide protests against fuel & LPG price hike," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organize rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7 in order to take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike.

It may be mentioned that fuel prices have been hiked for the 9th time in the last 10 days.

Petrol and diesel rates were increased by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre.

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

