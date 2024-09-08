Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 1.53 Crore Seized in Kamrup, One Held

In a significant operation, the Customs Department has seized a massive quantity of ganja (Cannabis) in Assam’s Kamrup district on Saturday.
The raid was conducted on an abandoned residence where authorities discovered and confiscated 41 bags of the illicit substance.
The total market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be approximately Rs 1.53 crore. One individual has been arrested in connection with this substantial seizure.
The Customs Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation to uncover more details regarding the source and distribution of this large cache of ganja.
Earlier on September 4, the Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division in Guwahati acted on specific intelligence to detect and seize a substantial quantity of Ganja (Cannabis).
Officers recovered 41 HDPE/gunny bags containing the dried green plant material, which was hidden in the backyard of a house in Jajigaon, Ganakpara, Assam.
The total weight of the seized Ganja was 511.175 kilograms, with an estimated value of Rs 1,53,35,250.
The recovered drugs were promptly seized, and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with seizure case number 01/CL/NARC/AS/GAU/2024-25 dated September 4, 2024.