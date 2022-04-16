Assam: Ganja worth Rs 2.75 Lakhs Seized from 2 Smugglers

Two ganja smugglers have been arrested and huge amount of drugs have been seized from their possession in Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.

Badarpur police has seized over 30 kilograms of ganja from the duo’s possession. The seized ganja has a market value worth around Rs 2.75 lakhs.

According to police reports, the two smugglers were waiting at the Badarpur bus stand to travel to Guwahati. Suspecting about the duo’s movement, the police searched the bags that they were carrying. Upon searching their bags, the police recovered the smuggled ganja.

The ganja was being brought from Tripura’s Agartala and would have been transported to Bihar.

The two smugglers have been identified as Manoj Deb Burma hailing from Tripura and Bikas Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the duo into custody and further interrogation is underway.

