PM Modi to Unveil 108 Feet Statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday via video conferencing.
According to sources of the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing.”
The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.
The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh in 2010.
Meanwhile, according to reports, work on the third statue in the south at Rameswaram has started.
Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival that celebrates the birth of Hindu God Hanuman. This festival is celebrated on different days in different parts of India.
