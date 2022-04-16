PM Modi to Unveil 108 Feet Statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday via video conferencing.

According to sources of the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing.”