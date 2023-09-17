Assam

Assam: Gas Emission Trigger Panic in Golaghat; Residents Express Concerns

The incident transpired during a pit-digging operation conducted by BSNL staff.
A concerning incident unfolded in Athabari village in Assam’s Golaghat, as gas emissions occurred due to cracks in a gas-carrying pipe leading to a tea garden mill during the early hours of Sunday.

The occurrence has triggered panic in the area, with residents expressing anger over the delayed arrival of the administration to address the situation.

Assam Gas Company personnel are currently present at the scene, actively working to mitigate the issue and ensure the safety of the local population.

The incident highlights the importance of swift responses in handling such emergencies to avert potential risks.

