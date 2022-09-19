Assam: Gas Leak In Coal Mine Leaves 3 Labourers Dead, Several Injured

At least three labourers were killed and several others sustained serious injuries following a gas leak at a coal mine in Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday night.

The incident was reported at a coal mine site near Congress field.

The deceased have been identified as Sahidul Islam, Hussain Ali and Aasmat Ali.

Meanwhile, the victim’s families claimed that the owner of the coal mine buried the bodies with the help of a JCB in the middle of the night in an attempt to cover up the incident.

Sources said the police is yet to reach the scene and initiate and inveistgation into the case.