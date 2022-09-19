Guwahati: Rickshaw Puller Held With 7.62mm Pistol, Bullets In Paltan Bazar

City police on Monday arrested a rickshaw puller for allegedly having a 7.62 mm pistol and five live cartridges in his possession.

The accused rickshaw puller, identified as Ajay Kumar Prasad, was arrested from Paltan Bazar area of the city.

Police said that a pistol and few bullets were seized from his possession. It is learned that Ajay originally hails from Bihar.

It however remains unclear as to why the rickshaw puller was carrying the gun and ammunition.

Further investigation into the matter is on.