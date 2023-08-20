Assam: Gas Pipe Leakage in Margherita Leaves Locals Terrified

Panic gripped the general public of Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district after a gas leak was reported in the area on Sunday.
The incident has been reported at Borgolai in Margherita. The locals are reeling under a dangerous situation after continuous gas leakage has been reported in the area.
According to sources, the incident occurred when Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) authorities dug up a pit to erect an electric post. However, as per allegations, the APDCL authorities fled from the spot leaving the work half done after they witnessed gas leaking from an underground pipe while digging the ground.
This incident has triggered alarm among people of the area making them live in uncertainty.
Earlier this month, panic gripped residents of Duliajan after a terrible gas leak was reported following a huge explosion. Sources informed that a huge sound of explosion was heard from the Oil India Limited (OIL) installed gas pipeline triggering panic among the residents residing near the site.