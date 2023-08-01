Dibrugarh

Assam: Panic Grips Residents After Gas Leak in Duliajan

The locals alleged the authorities have not taken any measures to control the situation at the moment.
Panic gripped the residents after a terrible gas leak was reported in Assam’s Duliajan following a huge explosion sound on Tuesday.

Sources informed that a huge sound of explosion was heard from the Oil India Limited (OIL) installed gas pipeline triggering panic among the residents residing near the site.

There is a possibility that the gas leak may lead to a massive inferno at any moment.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged the authorities have not taken any measures to control the situation at the moment.

Assam: Panic Grip Residents after Gas Leak in Panitola
Oil India Limited

