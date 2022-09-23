Assam: Gauhati HC Orders Dismissal Of 2 Dhemaji DC Office Staffers

Two officials employed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji were removed from duty, officials informed on Friday.

The Gauhati High Court ordered the removal of the two officials allegedly for gaining employment through unfair means.

According to reports, the two officials had in 2008 got employment to the office. However, it was later learned that they did so through unfair means.

They were identified as Bornali Dutta Changmai and Mouchumi Deka.

Meanwhile, the court further ordered that a re-examination be held to fill the post vacated by the two tainted officials.