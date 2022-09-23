Assam: Gauhati HC Orders Dismissal Of 2 Dhemaji DC Office Staffers

Two officials employed at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji were removed from duty, officials informed on Friday.
The Gauhati High Court ordered the removal of the two officials allegedly for gaining employment through unfair means.
According to reports, the two officials had in 2008 got employment to the office. However, it was later learned that they did so through unfair means.
They were identified as Bornali Dutta Changmai and Mouchumi Deka.
Meanwhile, the court further ordered that a re-examination be held to fill the post vacated by the two tainted officials.
Informing about the development, an official said, "A candidate named Manashi Hazarika had filed a writ petition against the appointment given in 2008. The high court had given its order in favour of the complainant in 2016 and ordered the removal of the two officials."
He said, "The officials had then challenged the court's order and filed a writ petition of their own. However, the high court has dismissed it."
"The court observed that the list that was released informing of the candidates selected for the position in 2008, did not contain their names," added the official.