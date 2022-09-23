Assam: Cannabis Worth Crores Seized, 1 Held In Gossaigaon

Police in Assam’s Gossaigaon on Thursday seized massive quantities of cannabis from a vehicle and took one person into custody in connection with the bust.

According to reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information. A vehicle was intercepted under the Gossaigaon Police Station in Assam’s Kokrajhar and searched. A huge quantity of cannabis packed in a total of 270 packets, concealed in the vehicle was recovered.

Officials said that the entire seizure weighed around 1,483 kilograms and is believed to be worth several crores in international markets.

“Based on secret information, the police of Kokrajhar district launched an operation and recovered and seized 270 packets weighting 1483 kg of ganja from a vehicle at Gossaigaon police station area,” said police.