Assam: Gauhati HC Orders To Evict Encroached Forest Area In Goalpara

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered to clear the encroachment in the forest area in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The HC has ordered the district to conduct a survey of forest areas in Goalpara within three months.

Following the survey, the encroachment area is ordered to be evicted and the district is also directed to form a task force to monitor the eviction.

According to sources, the case was lodged by a youth, identified as Pranabjyoti Sarma, under the suspicion of few citizens encroaching the forest area.

He alleged that many wild elephants come to the forest area due to the encroachment and few have also been killed by these encroachers.

The task force is also ordered to monitor the death of wild elephants.