Sualkuchi Weavers Allege Counterfeit Clothes Sold Under Their Name

Sualkuchi Weaving Crafts Industry Committee on Tuesday has alleged that traders sell counterfeit clothes by claiming it to be weaved in Assam’s Sualkuchi.

Addressing to media, the committee said the dishonest traders sell these clothes to customers saying that those were made by weavers in Sualkuchi.

They said, “The textile industries of Sualkuchi is appreciated across Assam for its uniqueness and measures should be taken to prevent these traders from selling counterfeit clothes in the name of the place.”