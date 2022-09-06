Sualkuchi Weavers Allege Counterfeit Clothes Sold Under Their Name

Sualkuchi Weaving Crafts Industry Committee on Tuesday has alleged that traders sell counterfeit clothes by claiming it to be weaved in Assam’s Sualkuchi.
Addressing to media, the committee said the dishonest traders sell these clothes to customers saying that those were made by weavers in Sualkuchi.
They said, “The textile industries of Sualkuchi is appreciated across Assam for its uniqueness and measures should be taken to prevent these traders from selling counterfeit clothes in the name of the place.”
“On September 3, a shop named ‘Manju Silk’ was selling counterfeit clothes to customers by claiming it to be weaved in Sualkuchi,” the committee alleged.
A case has been lodged based on a complaint in this matter .
“There is a plan going on to destroy the textile industry of Sualkuchi and the ‘squad’ formed by handicraft industry is silent today,” they said.
As many as 35,000 families are involved in sualkuchi textile industries and foreign merchants are keeping an eye on this industry and so they urge authorities to take necessary measures against these traders.