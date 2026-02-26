Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Flags Land Rights In Xomoy Poriborton Yatra

Assam Senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday announced the launch of the second phase of the party’s Xomoy Poriborton Yatra in Assam's Golaghat , stating that the campaign is designed to reach deep into rural Assam and engage directly with communities often left out of mainstream political discourse.

According to sources, during the rally, Gogoi said the outreach drive began along the national highway before moving toward interior villages. According to him, the objective is to establish direct contact with residents at the grassroots level and understand their concerns firsthand. He expressed gratitude for what he described as an encouraging public response during the initial leg of the journey.

The Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasised that the yatra is not merely symbolic but aimed at sustained interaction with citizens in remote and underserved areas. He noted that conversations during the campaign revolved around livelihood challenges, development gaps, and governance-related issues.

When questioned about the possibility of political alliances ahead of upcoming electoral battles, Gogoi refrained from offering specifics. He reiterated his earlier remarks about “predictability and probability” in political developments, without expanding further on the subject.

Internal tensions surfaced within the Congress ranks over reported decisions concerning seat adjustments involving the Assam National Parishad. Several party workers expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that grassroots voices were not adequately consulted.

In a show of protest, some workers publicly demonstrated against the move and warned of intensified agitation if their concerns were ignored. A few even threatened symbolic head-shaving as a mark of protest against what they described as a disappointing political decision.

The development reflects underlying strains within the party as it navigates alliance strategies while attempting to strengthen its outreach across Assam.

Land Rights at the Centre of Debate

A significant portion of Gogoi’s address was devoted to the issue of land ownership and distribution. He alleged that several residents in the Doyang region are still waiting for legal land pattas, despite years of promises. In contrast, he claimed that influential individuals based in Dispur possess vast stretches of land running into thousands of bighas.

Calling for transparency, Gogoi demanded an independent inquiry into land allocation practices in the state. He further alleged that following the implementation of the Basundhara 1.0, 2.0, and 3.0 schemes, certain members associated with the ruling BJP had allegedly acquired extensive land holdings.