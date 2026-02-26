Congress Stages Protest in Sribhumi Over Vandalism of Nehru Statue

In Lakhipur, Cachar district, where miscreants destroyed a statue of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, outrage has sparked across the Barak Valley. According to reports, the perpetrators used an excavator late at night to vandalise the long-standing statue in a local chowk. The entire act was captured on CCTV from a nearby shop.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from local residents and Congress workers in Lakhipur, who believe that it was an attempt to disturb peace ahead of the elections.

Today, the District Congress Committee of Sribhumi staged a protest in front of their office at Indira Bhawan. The demonstration was led by District Congress president Tapas Purkayastha, vice president Subrata Deb, leader Bishwajit Ghosh, and several other party workers. Protesters raised slogans against the act and demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible. They warned that if authorities fail to act within two days, the party will launch a larger agitation across Lakhipur and the entire Cachar district.

Local Congress leaders noted that the incident mirrors acts of vandalism seen during student movements in Bangladesh, drawing a disturbing comparison.

Also Read: Nehru Statue Uprooted with Excavator in Cachar, Congress Warns of Agitation