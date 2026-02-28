Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Says Alliance Report Sent To Congress High Command

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said the party’s state leadership has formally communicated its position on pre-poll alliances to the central command, as political activity intensifies ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the report, Gogoi stated that a detailed document outlining the status of discussions with prospective allies has been submitted to the party’s top leadership. According to him, the Assam unit has provided a complete account of negotiations already concluded and is now awaiting further direction.

He made it clear that the state Congress will abide by whatever decision is taken by the central leadership. “We have placed all details before the high command. The final course of action will be in line with their guidance,” he said, underscoring the party’s adherence to organisational discipline in alliance matters.

Turning his attention to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Gogoi alleged that the BJP has begun mirroring the Congress party’s outreach efforts after witnessing what he described as a strong public response to the opposition’s campaign. He claimed that the Congress-led Samay Parivartan Yatra has generated significant momentum across constituencies, prompting the ruling party to replicate similar mobilisation strategies.

“The people’s engagement with our programme has clearly unsettled the BJP,” Gogoi remarked, suggesting that the response on the ground reflects growing dissatisfaction with the present administration.

His comments come at a time when political alignments in Assam are entering a crucial phase. Parties across the spectrum are stepping up grassroots outreach and recalibrating alliances in preparation for a high-stakes electoral contest.