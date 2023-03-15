Assam Gears Up To Handle Situation Of H3N2: Here Are The Do’s and Don’ts

The Health Department of Assam is keeping a close watch on the evolving Seasonal Influenza situation in the state through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis. District surveillance officers under IDSP Network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by of Govt. of India and ICMR.

About the disease: Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by 4 distinct Types- Influenza A, B, C and D belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. Among these types, Influenza A is the most common pathogen for human and with Influenza A (H1N1)/A(H1N1)pdm09, A(H3N2) subtypes being the current seasonal flu viruses. Globally, influenza cases are typically seen to increase during certain months of the year. India usually witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from January to March and other one in post monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

Clinical Features: In most of the cases, the disease is self limiting with symptoms of cough and cold, body ache and fever etc. and usually resolves within a week or so. However potential high risk groups e.g. Infants, young children, pregnant women, elderly above the age of 65 years and people with comorbidities might experience more symptomatic illness requiring hospitalization also.

Disease transmission is mostly air borne from person-to-person, through large droplets generated by the act of coughing and sneezing. Other modes of transmission, including indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface (fomite transmission), close contact (including hand shaking).

The status of H3N2 cases in Assam as on March 15, 2023 since January 01, 2023

Total no. of confirmed cases of H3N2 in Assam

Cases: 1, Death: 0

Control Strategy Adopted by Health Department:

· Awareness generation for practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette by the people.

· Sufficient stock of test kits, medicines, consumables for diagnosis and case management have been maintained in all health facilities including Medical Colleges.

· ILI/ARI/SARI surveillance activities geared up involving MOs, CHOs, MPWs, SWs, ANMs, ASHAs in all district of Assam.

· State and district team continuously monitoring the situation on real time basis by IDSP-IHIP Network.

The guiding principles for treatment are:

· Early implementation of infection control precautions to minimize nosocomial/ household spread of disease.

· Prompt treatment to prevent severe illness and death.

· Early identification and follow up of persons at risk for severe complications of Influenza.

Do’s and Don’ts for Infection prevention and Control:

Do’s:

1. Wash hands with soap and water frequently.

2. If you are feeling symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places.

3. Cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing

4. Take paracetamol for fever and body ache as per health workers advice.

Don’ts:

1. Don’t touch eyes and nose as far as practicable.

2. Don’t shake hands or use other contact greetings.

3. Don’t spit in public.

4. Don’t take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor.