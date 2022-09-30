Assam: General Secy of Raijor Dal Tenders Resignation

Lohit Gogoi, General Secretary of the Raijor Dal has written a letter to the party president Akhil Gogoi seeking resignation from his post.

According to the letter, Gogoi has decided to leave the party on personal grounds.

Lohit Gogoi had contested from the Mahmara Assembly constituency in 2021.

Earlier this month, senior Raijor Dal leader and spokesperson Bhaben Handique tendered his resignation from the party penning a long post on social media.

Handique held the position of state secretary of the party. He was the convener of the party's leadership committee and its RTI cell.

In a long post on Facebook, Handique mentioned that his role in the party had become stagnant, leaving him frustrated for a long time.