Manipur Govt to Honour Unsung Freedom Fighters

The Manipur Government will honour every unsung hero of the state who had fought against British rule and were involved in the freedom struggle, as martyrs.

This was stated by the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking at the ‘One Day National Dialogue on Tribal Heroes in India's Freedom Struggle’ held at the Manipur University.

CM Biren Singh said that after Narendra Modi became India’s Prime Minister in 2014, the Central government has taken up the initiative to recognize all the unsung players in India’s freedom struggle.

He said, "Everyone who had contributed to our freedom struggle should be honoured."

Mentioning that an Indian Coast Guard ship was named after the state's freedom fighter, Rani Gaidinliu, the chief minister said it was the right time to do the research and bring up the names of every unsung hero.

The aim of the programme, which is being organised in 125 universities across the country, is to remember the unforgettable contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle.

It also seeks to introduce the tribal youths to the sacrifices of their community in the freedom struggle.