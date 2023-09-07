Assam: Ghograpar OC Biman Roy's Bail Plea Rejected

The Additional District and Session Judge's court in Assam's Nalbari on Thursday rejected the bail plea of disgraced Officer-in-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station, Biman Roy.
Biman Roy was involved in an objectionable incident wherein he clicked nude photos of a young girl inside the police station.
Earlier on June 29, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh dismissed Biman Roy from Assam Police considering the gravity of the situation.
On July 7, a lower court in Assam’s Nalbari district sent Biman Roy to four-day police custody.
Roy was produced before the Additional District and Session Judge in Nalbari where the police requested his custody for five days in connection with the case.
It is to be mentioned that Roy was absconding from the moment the minor girl lodged a complaint against him, however, later the police found him in an unconscious state in Panikhaiti Railway Station following which he was admitted to GMCH.