Ghograpar OC Biman Roy Remanded in 4-Day Police Custody

A lower court in Assam’s Nalbari district sent the disgraced Officer-in-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station, Biman Roy to four-day police custody on Friday.
Roy was produced before the Additional District and Session Judge in Nalbari where the police requested his custody for five days in connection with the case that was filed against the OC for taking nude pictures of a minor girl inside the police station.
On Thursday, Roy was moved to Nalbari from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after his health was reported to be stable.
He was absconding from the moment the minor girl lodged a complaint against him, however, later the police found him in an unconscious state in Panikhaiti Railway Station following which he was admitted to GMCH.
It is established that Roy sought help from a worker at the railway station after he consumed poison. The worker then alerted the police about the situation. Later, the Government Railway Police arrived at the spot and admitted him to GMCH.
As per the FIR lodged on June 26, the minor girl claimed that the Sub-Inspector of Ghograpar police station had taken explicit pictures of her within the police station, causing embarrassment in front of other officers. The girl and a boy were taken into custody on June 21 in connection with a child marriage case after being apprehended by the police.