Assam: Girl Commits Suicide In Front Of Running Train in Boko

In a shocking incident, a girl jumped in front of running train and committed suicide on Friday evening in Assam’s Boko.

According to sources, the deceased committed suicide due to love affair issues.

One of the locals said, “The girl eloped with Priyadev Rabha on Thursday however, the boy’s family refused to accept their alliance. The next day either the boy’s mother or sister came to drop her half way. The girl lost all hopes and jumped in front of the train.”

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Priyadev Rabha in connection to the suicide.