Receptionist's Body Found In Uttarakhand canal, BJP Leader's Son Held

"The search operation was going on from 7 am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here and identified it to be the body of Ankita Bhandari. The body has been taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh," said a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official.

While talking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Strictest action will be taken against all the culprits, regarding this, we have formed SIT under the leadership of DIG P Renuka Devi, which will get to the bottom of the whole matter, investigate it and work to bring the culprits to justice. The perpetrators will not be spared."

On Friday Uttarakhand authorities bulldozer the Vanatra Resort owned by Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist.

CM Dhami said that district magistrates have been ordered to take action against all resorts inside Uttarakhand which have illegal constructions.

Yesterday the police vehicle which was carrying the accused was gheraoed.

(with inputs from ANI)