Assam: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor in Golaghat

A lower court in Assam’s Golaghat district has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday for raping a minor girl.
The POCSO Court in Golaghat sentenced the man, identified as Biswajit Bakti, after he was found guilty of raping a four-year-old minor girl.
The incident was reported in 2020 when the culprit raped a minor girl.
Based on seven witnesses, the court awarded him 20 years in jail.
In March this year, one person was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for sexual assault on his stepdaughter. The incident was reported from Sonapur in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.
The accused was identified as Raju Kishan alias Mangra. As per sources, Raju Kishan was arrested by the Sonapur Police in 2019. A special court had sentenced Raju to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.
In addition to this, the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) of Kamrup asked Raju to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the victim minor girl.
As per sources, Raju had married another woman who already had a girl child. Raju sexually assaulted the minor girl when his second wife was not present at home. The accused was arrested after locals informed the police about the incident.