Assam: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor in Golaghat

In March this year, one person was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for sexual assault on his stepdaughter. The incident was reported from Sonapur in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district.

The accused was identified as Raju Kishan alias Mangra. As per sources, Raju Kishan was arrested by the Sonapur Police in 2019. A special court had sentenced Raju to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.