Assam Girl Rescued From Human Trafficking Bid In Haryana

A teenage girl hailing from Assam was rescued from an alleged human trafficking bid at Haryana’s Hissar district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the young girl was abducted by an individual, identified as Usman Ali, from Fakirganj in Dhubri district.

Usman later brought the girl to Haryana via train and sold her off to traffickers.

Meanwhile, the family members of the girl lodged a complaint at Fakirganj police station as the girl was untraceable.

Usman was arrested by police following the complaint who later revealed that he had sold off the girl to traffickers in Haryana.

Assam police then sprung into action and rescued the girl from the traffickers with the help of Haryana police and brought the girl back to her hometown.

Fortunately, the girl was unharmed, police said, adding that an investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last month, Assam police had rescued seven persons from a suspected human trafficking bid at Rangjiya in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

The alleged victims were rescued from Kariyara near Rangiya rail junction.

While two of them hail from Jharkhand and Tripura, three others are residents of Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in Assam.

According to information, the rescued victims include a woman and a child as well.