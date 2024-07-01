Assam Girl Run Over By Train In Boko

A young girl was killed after allegedly being hit by train in Assam’s Boko within Kamrup district on Monday morning.
The girl, whose identity is yet to be established, was found on the railways tracks at Sichapith region. A scooter was also found in the vicinity, potentially hers.
Notably, the scooter showed no signs of damage, leading locals to suspect suicide. They believe she may have intentionally parked her scooter nearby before jumping in front of the train.
Local police arrived at the scene upon being notified and recovered the body for post-mortem examination.