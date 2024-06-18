Train Services Resume on Accident-Affected Section in Katihar Division

Train operations through the down line of the accident-affected site between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations under the Katihar division of N.F. Railway resumed this morning at 07:30 HRS. The first passenger train passed through the down line at around 10:42 HRS. Train services had been suspended since yesterday morning at about 08:55 HRS due to a rear-end collision between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express and a container-carrying goods train. The up line was restored for train operations yesterday evening at 05:40 HRS.
The tragic accident resulted in the loss of 10 lives, with another 10 individuals grievously injured and currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. Ex-gratia payments have been made in accordance with the norms. Janak Kr Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, has commenced a statutory inquiry into the incident under Section 114 of the Railway Act 1989. The notice of the inquiry has been disseminated across various media platforms for public information.
Due to the accident, several trains passing through the affected section had to be diverted, canceled, and rescheduled. The following are the details:
Cancellations:
15710 New Jalpaiguri - Malda Town Express on 19.06.2024
15769 Alipurduar - Mariani Intercity Express on 19.06.2024
15770 Mariani - Alipurduar Intercity Express on 20.06.2024
Rescheduled:
15926 Dibrugarh - Deoghar Express rescheduled to depart at 04:00 HRS on 19.06.2024 instead of 23:30 HRS on 18.06.2024
15077 Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar Express rescheduled to depart at 00:00 HRS on 19.06.2024 instead of 20:00 HRS on 18.06.2024