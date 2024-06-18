Train Services Resume on Accident-Affected Section in Katihar Division

Train operations through the down line of the accident-affected site between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations under the Katihar division of N.F. Railway resumed this morning at 07:30 HRS. The first passenger train passed through the down line at around 10:42 HRS. Train services had been suspended since yesterday morning at about 08:55 HRS due to a rear-end collision between the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express and a container-carrying goods train. The up line was restored for train operations yesterday evening at 05:40 HRS.