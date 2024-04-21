Assam

Assam: Girl Sold for Rs 60000, Returns Home After 4 Years; Trafficker Arrested

The distressing ordeal began four years ago when a girl was duped by a man named Nurul Islam under the guise of offering employment opportunities outside the state.
An incident of human trafficking has emerged from Bashbari No.7, situated under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station in Bongaigaon district.

Tragically, the unsuspecting victim was promised work in Bengaluru but was instead transported to Guwahati. From there, she was coerced into consuming drugs and subsequently transported by train to Siliguri, where she was sold off for a mere Rs. 60,000.

After enduring unspeakable hardships, the victim has managed to return home after four years.

Following the victim's courageous testimony, police swiftly took action, leading to the apprehension of the trafficker Nurul Islam. An FIR was promptly lodged against him at the Manikpur police station.

In the wake of this appalling incident, the victim has demanded stringent action against the trafficker.

