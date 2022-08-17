Assam: Girl Student Raped in Lanka, Accused Youth Arrested

A youth has been arrested for raping a girl student at Lanka in Hojai district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Afjalur Rahman, as revealed by the victim girl.

According to the victim, she was lured by Afjalur and taken to a pharmacy named ‘Arogya’ at Lanka Tiniali and committed the grievous crime.

However, the victim girl however managed to escape from the pharmacy. The girl reported the entire incident at the Udali Police Outpost.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police launched search operations at Lanka Tiniali and arrested an employee at the pharmacy.

The police later arrested the accused Afjalur from Nilbagan. He is currently being interrogated by the police.