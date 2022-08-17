DGCA Directs Airlines to Strictly Comply with Covid-19 Protocols

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases across India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made wearing of masks mandatory for air passengers.

Airlines have been advised again to strictly comply with Covid-19 Protocols inside the aircraft, said DGCA.

As per instructions issued by the DGCA, all airlines have been asked to ensure that passengers are wearing masks properly throughout the journey and also ensure proper sensitization of the passengers through various platforms.

"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," the DGCA added.

India on Wednesday reported 9,062 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.