Assam: Goalpara Division DFO Jitendra Kumar Placed under Suspension

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Goalpara Division, Jitendra Kumar has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Environment and Forest department of Assam. The DFO has been placed under suspension based on several cases registered against him.
In a notification issued by the forest department, it is said that during the period of suspension, subsistence allowance is allowed to Jitendra Kumaras per prescribed provision of the FR 53 (I) (ii) (a) subject to condition under sub-Rule (2) of F.R.53.
The next senior officer is allowed to hold the charge of the post of Divisional Forest Officer, Goalpara Division, Goalpara till joining of Sri Tejas Mariswamy, IFS on transfer, the notification reads.