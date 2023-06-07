Massive Fire Guts Cinema Hall in Assam’s Tinsukia

A massive fire that broke out in Sadiya under Assam’s Tinsukia district gutted down a cinema hall on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border where the cinema hall was located.
Meanwhile, the fire tenders reached the spot and douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
As of now, the name of the cinema hall and the cause behind the fire is yet to be known.
Last Friday, three dwellings were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at a neighbourhood in Dhubri district. The incident was reported from Suapata Part 1 village in Bilasipara.
The affected included the families of Mohiruddin Sheikh, Rahim Badshah and Babar Ali. Goods worth over Rs 5 lakh were destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed.
It was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the houses. The blaze later spread to the other houses, completely gutting them.
Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and successfully doused the fire with the help of locals.