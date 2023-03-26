Assam: Goalpara Home Guard Association President Dies Mysteriously

The dead body of Goalpara Home Guard Association President on Sunday was found under mysterious circumstances.

The body was found at the Home Guard office in the city's BOC.

The deceased was identified as Prabhat Das.

According to reports, the body was found with a chip.

The body was recovered in the presence of the magistrate. Thereafter, the body was sent for post-mortem

Police are investigating the matter.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on March 11, the lifeless body of a person was recovered from a river bank in Guwahati city.

Sources said that the body was first spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.

The body was found floating on the river banks at Rojadua ghat near Sukreswar temple in Panbazar area of the city.