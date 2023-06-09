Assam: Golaghat Tea Estate Worker Injured In Leopard Attack

In a terrifying incident that took place at the Dakhinhengera Tea Estate in Assam’s Golaghat district, a worker was severely injured after being attacked by a leopard.
According to sources, the incident took place on Friday, after which the victim identified as Ranjit Urang sustained wounds on his hands and head during the attack.
Prompt action was taken, and Ranjit was immediately admitted to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for medical treatment.
Earlier on June 7, a leopard on prowl attacked a tea garden worker leaving him grievously injured in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The leopard attacked the worker while he was working at a tea garden in Golaghat and sustained severe injuries, sources informed.
The injured worker was identified as Bubul Mirdha who fortunately escaped from the leopard before being killed at his attack.
He was then immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition by the locals for treatment.