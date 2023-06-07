Leopard on Prowl Attacks Tea Garden Worker in Assam’s Golaghat

A leopard on prowl attacked a tea garden worker leaving him grievously injured in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.
The leopard attacked the worker while he was working at a tea garden in Golaghat and sustained severe injuries, sources informed
The injured worker has been identified as Bubul Mirdha who fortunately escaped from the leopard before being killed at his attack.
He was then immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition by the locals for treatment.
In the month of April, a female tea garden worker was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Dibrugarh.
The incident was reported at Tamulbari Tea Estate in Lahowal under Dibrugarh district.
As per sources, the tea garden worker was engaged in plucking tea leaves in garden, when the leopard on the prowl attacked her.
The injured tea garden worker was later shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh town.
The injured woman has been identified as Minu Majhi.