Assam: Gold, Silver Ornaments Worth Lakhs Stolen From Residence In Barpeta

In an incident of burglary, a burglar targeted a house in Barpeta's Gandhi Nagar in Assam and looted gold and silver ornaments.
According to sources, the incident took place on Friday.
The house became the unfortunate target of the robbery while no one else was present.
The burglar took advantage of the absence of the residents and entered the house to steal valuable gold and silver ornaments.
The stolen items are estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees in the market.
The incident has left the residents in shock and the local authorities are investigating the matter to apprehend the culprit and ensure justice is served.
Earlier on May 28, a robbery took place during the wee hours in the locality of Lenga in Assam’s North Guwahati, causing distress among the residents.
According to sources, the incident occurred at a business establishment known as Deka Metal Store. The thieves made off with numerous valuable items, including glass and brass utensils.
This incident follows a recent theft case at a school in Lenga-Kuruwa road, adding to the growing concern among the community.