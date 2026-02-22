Assam: Gold Worth ₹80 Lakh Seized at Badarpur Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Badarpur Railway Station arrested a man and seized gold biscuits worth approximately ₹80 lakh during a routine inspection on Sunday.

The arrest was made while officials were conducting checks on Train No. 15626, the Deoghar Weekly Express. During the operation, police apprehended Abhijit Debnath, who was found carrying five gold biscuits weighing a total of 584.04 grams.

According to sources, the accused is a resident of HHari Choudhury Para, Majlishpur, under Rani Bazar Police Station in West Tripura district. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was transporting the gold from Tripura to Guwahati.

The seized gold is estimated to be valued at nearly ₹80 lakh in the current market. Authorities have registered a case under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the gold and determine whether the seizure is connected to a larger smuggling network operating through railway routes.

Railway Police described the operation as a major success in their ongoing drive to curb the illegal movement of precious metals across the Northeast via train services. Officials stated that intensified surveillance and regular inspections have been yielding positive results in preventing smuggling activities.