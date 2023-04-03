Assam: Goroimari Locals Catch 3 Drugs Suppliers, Hand Them Over To Cops

Locals in Assam’s Goroimari took it upon themselves to curb the menace of drugs in the area and detained three peddlers on Monday.

As per reports, the village guard unit along with help from some conscious youths of the area detained three people for peddling drugs in the area and later handed them over to authorities.

The incident has come to the fore from Goroimari town in the Kamrup district of Assam. According to information received, Rabiul Haque, a resident of Laruajan village in the Goroimari subdivision was caught red-handed trying to sell drugs and was handed a thrashing by the local village guard unit.

Moreover, upon questioning him it was further revealed that two other people, namely, Rakib Hussain and Saddam Hussain, residents of Mohimari in Goroimari were also involved in the drug trade.

Based on this, the Goroimari locals also detained the two, Rakib and Saddam Hussain. Meanwhile, as many as six containers of drugs along with 11 empty containers and a syringe used for injecting drugs was found in their possession.

Subsequently, the locals informed Goroimari Police about the incident after which police arrived at the scene and seized the drugs and took custody of the three accused.

Speaking about the matter, a local of the area said, “The menace of drugs has been prevalent in our area for some time now. Many of the youths have started taking drugs after which we decided to take matters into our hands.”

He said, “Earlier today, the village guard unit got information that Rabiul Haque, who is the main supplier, brings the drugs and hands them to Rakib Hussain. From there, the drugs are peddled across the town.”

“Many of the youths have been addicted to drugs and several of them have died recently after which we had to take the step to detain the three drugs suppliers and hand them over to Goroimari Police,” he further added.