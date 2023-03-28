Assam Police Cracking The Whip On Drug Smugglers; Makes Several Arrests

Continuing its war against the menace of drug abuse, Assam police on Tuesday seized a large amount of illicit drugs at Bokajan under Karbi Anglong district and apprehended one person in connection to it.

According to information, the drugs were recovered from a vehicle that was intercepted during a routine check at Purana Lahorijan area.

Around 500 grams of illicit drugs stuffed in 45 packets were recovered from a hidden compartment inside the vehicle, police said.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as one Pawkhanlal Manlon. Upon questioning, he revealed that he had smuggled the drugs from Manipur.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested individual.

In another incident, the railway police apprehended two women and seized a whopping 20 kilograms of ganja from their possession at Badarpur Railway Station.

The arrested women, identified as Meena Devi and Anju Devi, were nabbed from a Silchar-bound train, police informed.

Sources said that the market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be in lakhs.

Palashbari police also nabbed two peddlers from Mirza and seized a number of drugs-filled containers from their possession. It may be mentioned that the arrest was made possible by alert locals who nabbed the duo red-handed.

Earlier on Sunday, contraband drugs worth Rs 30 crores were seized and three smugglers were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Karimganj Police led by SP Partha Protim Das launched massive search operations on Sunday night.

Around 2.90 kgs of heroine and 80 Yaba tablets were seized from the possession of three drug peddlers during the operations.

According to police reports, the huge quantity of drugs was transported from Mizoram in a truck bearing registration number TR 02 D1691. The drugs were recovered in 220 soap boxes hidden in the truck’s oil tanker.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Uwadullah, Safiq Miya and Ramnath Goyala.