Assam Government Bans Radical, Jihadi Publications to Curb Extremism

The Assam Government has issued a notification banning the publication, circulation, possession, and digital transmission of radical and jihadi literature associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS, and other similar banned outfits.

The move follows recommendations from the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) and observations from the Judicial Department, citing intelligence reports and investigations by Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) that indicate continued circulation of extremist material in both print and digital formats.

The notification cites that such material:

Glorifies violent jihad and promotes radicalisation

Provides ideological indoctrination and recruitment guidance

Incites violence and threatens India’s sovereignty and internal security

Under the notification, any form of publication, printing, sale, exhibition, possession, or storage, physical or digital, of these materials is prohibited with immediate effect. The ban also extends to websites, social media pages, encrypted channels, online groups, and digital platforms propagating extremist content.

The Assam Government invoked Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, empowering the state to forfeit material promoting enmity between groups, acts prejudicial to national integration, or content intended to outrage religious feelings. Offences may also attract action under Sections 196 and 197 of BNSS and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The notification directs Assam Police, Special Branch, Crime Investigation Department, District Superintendents of Police, Cyber Crime Units, and all law enforcement agencies to ensure strict enforcement and take legal action against violators.

