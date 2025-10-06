Morigaon Police Crack Down on Cybercrime, Arrest Anichuj Zaman

A cybercriminal was caught by the Moirabari police in Morigaon district. His house is located in Palahjuri village, under the jurisdiction of Moirabari police station.

The criminal has been identified as Anichuj Zaman. An investigation team from Moirabari police station arrested him on Sunday at his residence in Palahjuri.

During the operation, authorities recovered a large number of items linked to his cybercrime activities from Anichuz, including 35 active SIM cards, 7 mobile phones, 13 ATM cards, 2 fake PAN cards, 3 scanner machines, 1 computer hard disk, and numerous bank passbooks and cheques.

These belonged to several banks, including Utkarsh Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, John Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Ujjivan Bank.

Anichuj Zaman is now in the custody of Moirabari police. His arrest is being hailed as a major success for the Morabari police.

