Assam Government Issues Corrigendum to Amend Festival Dates in 2023 Holiday List

The General Administration Department of the Assam Government has taken steps to address discrepancies in the 2023 Holiday List by issuing a corrigendum. This move aims to rectify the inaccuracies in the originally notified dates of various festivals and events.
The corrigendum highlights corrections to several crucial festival dates, aligning them with different calendars. Notably, the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Karam Puja, and Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva have been subject to amendments.
The revised Tithi for Srimanta Sankardeva will now be observed on September 16 (Bhadra 25), replacing the previously announced August 18 (Sravan 27). Similarly, Karam Puja has been rescheduled to September 25 (Asvina 3) from the earlier date of August 27 (Bhadra 5).
Additionally, the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva has been moved to September 24 (Asvina 2) from the previously slated September 25 (Asvina 3).
These adjustments rectify the earlier discrepancies, ensuring accurate information for citizens, institutions, and concerned parties.
The corrigendum's objective is to provide reliable details for the planning and observance of these festivals. This step underscores the government's commitment to maintaining precision and consistency in official schedules, fostering a harmonious environment for the celebration of diverse cultural events.